Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,380 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $32,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 139.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED opened at $90.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.28 and a 200-day moving average of $93.49. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.42 and a 52-week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.25%.

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.30.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.