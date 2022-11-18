Cowen Trims Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Target Price to $16.00

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BLNK. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Blink Charging to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Blink Charging from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.63.
Blink Charging Stock Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $705.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 3.09. Blink Charging has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.81.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.
Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.
