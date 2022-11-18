Craig Hallum Cuts TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Price Target to $1.50

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum to $1.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on TrueCar to $2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BTIG Research raised TrueCar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TrueCar from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Get TrueCar alerts:

TrueCar Trading Up 14.2 %

TRUE opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $255.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueCar

In other TrueCar news, Director Christopher W. Claus purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 224,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,572. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 1,951,700.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueCar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.