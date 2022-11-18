Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,402 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,505,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,352 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 82.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,233,000 after purchasing an additional 662,907 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 18.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,665,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,697,000 after purchasing an additional 580,432 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 24.9% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,836,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,095,000 after purchasing an additional 365,735 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.27.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $133.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.06%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

