Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,685 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Darden Restaurants worth $28,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 51.0% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $146.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $155.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.58.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $2,522,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 203,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $1,446,053.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,522.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $2,522,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 203,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.10.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

