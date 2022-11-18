DexCom, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of DexCom in a research note issued on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for DexCom’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.24.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $112.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $164.86. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 207.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 639 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DexCom by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

