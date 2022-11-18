DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Shares Down 7.6%

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $98.29 and last traded at $98.99. 16,684 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,377,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.12.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.46.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

