Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Short Interest Down 10.6% in October

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the October 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) by 449.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Digital Ally Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of DGLY stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Digital Ally has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments.

