DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 59,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 958,704 shares.The stock last traded at $20.20 and had previously closed at $21.22.

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.80.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. DLocal had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $101.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. DLocal’s revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DLocal by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DLocal by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DLocal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in DLocal by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in DLocal by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

