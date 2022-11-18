DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 59,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 958,704 shares.The stock last traded at $20.20 and had previously closed at $21.22.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.29.
DLocal Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DLocal by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DLocal by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DLocal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in DLocal by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in DLocal by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DLocal Company Profile
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
