DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Short Interest Down 7.6% in October

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 542,200 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the October 15th total of 586,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DMC Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DMC Global Stock Performance

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.07 million, a P/E ratio of -106.74, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average is $21.03. DMC Global has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $47.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at DMC Global

Institutional Trading of DMC Global

In related news, Director Robert A. Cohen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,195 shares in the company, valued at $566,156.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in DMC Global by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DMC Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DMC Global by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in DMC Global by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 326,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 189,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DMC Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

