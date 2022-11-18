Douglas James Kramer Sells 4,500 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $251,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 62,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,121.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Friday, November 11th, Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00.

Cloudflare Stock Down 8.1 %

Cloudflare stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of -69.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average is $56.23. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $1,688,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.