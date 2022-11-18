Douglas James Kramer Sells 4,500 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $251,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 62,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,121.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 11th, Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00.
Cloudflare Stock Down 8.1 %
Cloudflare stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of -69.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average is $56.23. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $1,688,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cloudflare (NET)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.