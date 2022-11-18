Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 327,800 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the October 15th total of 355,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Draganfly in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Draganfly in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Draganfly during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Draganfly by 2,128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 70,245 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Draganfly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. 0.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DPRO opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. Draganfly has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $91.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.69.

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

