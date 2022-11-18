e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Short Interest Down 7.7% in October

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the October 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 668,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $82,663.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,827,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 87,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $3,327,452.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,355,298.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,019 shares of company stock valued at $12,166,086 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 0.4 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $53.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.67, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.52.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $122.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.29 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

