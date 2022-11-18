Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) to Issue $0.50 — Dividend

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 106.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.7%.

Eagle Point Credit Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:ECC opened at $11.06 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 5.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 10.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 492.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 12.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 19.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

