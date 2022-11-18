Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Trading Down 10.8%

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) shares fell 10.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.82 and last traded at $22.89. 3,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 796,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ebix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ebix Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ebix

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBIX. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Ebix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ebix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Ebix by 18.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ebix by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in Ebix by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 65,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

See Also

