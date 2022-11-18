Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Trading Down 10.8%

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) shares fell 10.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.82 and last traded at $22.89. 3,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 796,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ebix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Ebix Trading Down 3.1 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ebix
Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ebix (EBIX)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.