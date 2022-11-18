Eclipx Group Limited (ASX:ECX) Insider Purchases A$97,400.00 in Stock

Eclipx Group Limited (ASX:ECX – Get Rating) insider Russell Shields acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.95 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of A$97,400.00 ($65,369.13).
Eclipx Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Eclipx Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Eclipx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eclipx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.