Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 23,169 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 397,840 shares.The stock last traded at $8.90 and had previously closed at $8.67.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Ecovyst news, Director Robert Coxon acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,969.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 576.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

