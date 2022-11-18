Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $296,720.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $296,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Daveen Chopra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 14th, Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE EW opened at $73.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average is $92.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after acquiring an additional 581,636,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,206,785,000 after acquiring an additional 604,269 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,607,436,000 after acquiring an additional 218,908 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,161,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,418,052,000 after acquiring an additional 799,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,225,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,175,481,000 after acquiring an additional 423,457 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

