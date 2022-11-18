Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Director Purchases $99,300.00 in Stock

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 7,500 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,399.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -49.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.92. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $33.20.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Several analysts have commented on ELAN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

