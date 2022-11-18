Electra Battery Materials Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ELBM)

Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Electra Battery Materials in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.75 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Electra Battery Materials’ FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.
Electra Battery Materials Trading Down 3.8 %
Electra Battery Materials stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. Electra Battery Materials has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93.
Electra Battery Materials Corporation acquires and explores for resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project, which covers an area of approximately 5,900 acres located in Lemhi County, Idaho.
