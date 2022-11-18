Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Trading 2.2% Higher

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.59. 53,487 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,306,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Embraer in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Embraer from $13.00 to $11.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Embraer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Embraer from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 128.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Embraer by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,957,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after buying an additional 1,785,803 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Embraer by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,869,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,800 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,727,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Embraer by 3,184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,274,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Embraer by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,585 shares during the period. 37.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

