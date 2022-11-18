Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Trading 2.2% Higher

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.59. 53,487 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,306,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Embraer in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Embraer from $13.00 to $11.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Embraer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Embraer from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 128.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.
