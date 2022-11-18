Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Eneti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Eneti in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Eneti from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE NETI opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $383.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.12. Eneti has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $9.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Eneti’s payout ratio is 2.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Eneti by 31.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eneti in the second quarter worth $66,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eneti in the first quarter worth $67,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Eneti in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eneti during the first quarter valued at $76,000.

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

