Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENSC) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($11.92) Per Share

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENSC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ensysce Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($11.92) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($11.80). Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Ensysce Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($15.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $25.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $103.42 EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ensysce Biosciences from $80.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Ensysce Biosciences Stock Down 9.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ENSC stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.24. Ensysce Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $140.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ensysce Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ensysce Biosciences by 41,654.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 234,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 233,679 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ensysce Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 315,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 193,475 shares in the last quarter.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

