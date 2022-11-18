Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,320,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 549,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.12% of Entergy worth $486,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Entergy during the second quarter worth $221,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Entergy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Entergy by 14.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the second quarter worth $424,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETR opened at $108.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

