EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,044 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $21,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,696 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $144.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.23.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

