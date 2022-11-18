Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after purchasing an additional 155,572 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Equifax by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,799,876,000 after buying an additional 1,090,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,304,828,000 after buying an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Equifax by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $782,513,000 after buying an additional 188,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Equifax by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,719,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $644,868,000 after buying an additional 121,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.00.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $199.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.16 and a 200 day moving average of $188.85.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.08%.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares in the company, valued at $15,378,858.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,904.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,918 shares in the company, valued at $15,378,858.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

