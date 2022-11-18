Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Energy Recovery, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ERII)

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Energy Recovery in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Energy Recovery’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Energy Recovery’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Energy Recovery Trading Up 0.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Recovery

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34. Energy Recovery has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $26.34. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 78.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,798,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Energy Recovery by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 974,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,927,000 after acquiring an additional 452,454 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Energy Recovery by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 118,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 42,707 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in Energy Recovery by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 390,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in Energy Recovery by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 92,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 16,025 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sherif Foda sold 15,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $404,914.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Energy Recovery

(Get Rating)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.