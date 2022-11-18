Equities Analysts Set Expectations for AGCO Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for AGCO in a report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $11.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.83. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $11.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.42 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AGCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.25.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO stock opened at $123.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.35. AGCO has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $150.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in AGCO by 527.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AGCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ossiam bought a new position in AGCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in AGCO by 227.8% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,347.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

