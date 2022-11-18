Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $245.00 at Oppenheimer

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.38% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.41.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 2.4 %

EL opened at $228.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 540.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

