Etsy, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Etsy in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

ETSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.61.

ETSY opened at $114.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.94. Etsy has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Etsy by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,616,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,642 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,052,000. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,683,000 after acquiring an additional 839,063 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Etsy by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after acquiring an additional 768,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $262,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $8,672,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,405.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $262,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,901 shares of company stock worth $25,527,994. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

