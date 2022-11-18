European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Position Raised by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in European Wax Center were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in European Wax Center by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,933,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,167,000 after acquiring an additional 249,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 43.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,082,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,992,000 after purchasing an additional 329,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,824,000 after purchasing an additional 84,795 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in European Wax Center by 59.7% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 616,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 230,653 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in European Wax Center by 473.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 605,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after buying an additional 500,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

European Wax Center Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The company has a market cap of $891.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

European Wax Center Profile

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EWCZ. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on European Wax Center from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on European Wax Center from $39.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

(Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.