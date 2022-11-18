European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Position Raised by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in European Wax Center were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in European Wax Center by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,933,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,167,000 after acquiring an additional 249,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 43.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,082,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,992,000 after purchasing an additional 329,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,824,000 after purchasing an additional 84,795 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in European Wax Center by 59.7% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 616,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 230,653 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in European Wax Center by 473.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 605,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after buying an additional 500,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.
European Wax Center Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The company has a market cap of $891.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.91.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
European Wax Center Profile
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on European Wax Center (EWCZ)
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.