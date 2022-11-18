Evelo Biosciences, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.40) Per Share (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Evelo Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.75). The consensus estimate for Evelo Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Chardan Capital lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 200.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 24,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.
