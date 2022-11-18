Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) PT Raised to $45.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AQUA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

NYSE AQUA opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Evoqua Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 75.71, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 48.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 25.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 89,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 18,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,424,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,168,000 after buying an additional 12,909 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 167.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

