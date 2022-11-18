Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) PT Raised to $45.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.48% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AQUA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.
Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %
NYSE AQUA opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Evoqua Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 75.71, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.72.
About Evoqua Water Technologies
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.
