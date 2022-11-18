Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,282 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,003 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Expedia Group worth $14,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 78.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 31.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 786 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE stock opened at $97.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.11. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.02 and a 12-month high of $217.72.

Several research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Expedia Group to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $161.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.64.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

