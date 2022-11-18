F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells $312,126.08 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Geng Lin sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $312,126.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,733.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Geng Lin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 8th, Geng Lin sold 1,730 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $239,518.50.
F5 Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $147.31 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.12 and a 200-day moving average of $155.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on F5 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.23.
F5 Company Profile
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F5 (FFIV)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.