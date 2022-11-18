Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stake Lifted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Fabrinet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 13.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 93.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 614.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 31,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $1,709,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.90.

Shares of FN stock opened at $128.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.16. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $74.57 and a fifty-two week high of $128.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $2,958,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,385,001.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $2,958,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,385,001.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $5,497,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,432.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,235 shares of company stock valued at $12,067,514 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

