Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 297.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FATE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $98.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

Shares of FATE opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $66.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

