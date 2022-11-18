FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Short Interest Down 7.5% in October

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 750,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the October 15th total of 811,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.02. FB Financial has a one year low of $36.09 and a one year high of $47.81.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $133.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.70 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FB Financial will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FBK shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of FB Financial to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of FB Financial to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at FB Financial

In other FB Financial news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $2,583,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,429 shares in the company, valued at $965,568.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $2,583,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,568.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Agenia Clark sold 2,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $115,905.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at $338,558.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FB Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

Featured Stories

