Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Stock Position Decreased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,554 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $17,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FENY. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the second quarter worth $391,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 74,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $719,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FENY opened at $25.33 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.89.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.