Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,737 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 111,965 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,672,975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after buying an additional 61,068,468 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 76,878,243 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $451,663,000 after buying an additional 17,569,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,928,098 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $240,657,000 after buying an additional 729,268 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 16,974,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,812,000 after buying an additional 4,845,583 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,745,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,565,000 after buying an additional 386,698 shares during the period. 55.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

KGC opened at $4.08 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KGC shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

