Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.49 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in ServiceNow by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.7% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 73,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,016,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 101.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 176,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $601,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW stock opened at $400.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a PE ratio of 404.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $394.69 and its 200-day moving average is $438.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $687.26.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,103 shares of company stock valued at $9,031,598 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.26.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

