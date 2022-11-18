Fiera Capital Corp Has $870,000 Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Masimo were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after purchasing an additional 71,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,928,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 19.0% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,199,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $156,713,000 after purchasing an additional 191,700 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 32.7% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,127,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,110,000 after purchasing an additional 277,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 975,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.29.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 31,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.99 per share, with a total value of $3,966,936.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,932,074.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

MASI opened at $137.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $305.21.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

