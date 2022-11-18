Fiera Capital Corp Has $946,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,069 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 637,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,762,000 after purchasing an additional 33,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $384.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $693.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $347.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.35.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

