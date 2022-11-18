Fiera Capital Corp Has $980,000 Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 143.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 142.9% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Pool by 203.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in Pool in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Pool by 70.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens reduced their target price on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.50.

Pool Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $319.60 on Friday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.10.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.