Fiera Capital Corp Increases Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Relx were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RELX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Relx by 209.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,068,000 after purchasing an additional 937,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Relx by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,795,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,333,000 after acquiring an additional 566,815 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Relx by 36.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,858,000 after acquiring an additional 370,016 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 78.8% during the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 692,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 305,393 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its holdings in Relx by 80.3% during the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 570,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,367,000 after acquiring an additional 254,131 shares during the period. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RELX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Relx from GBX 2,615 ($30.73) to GBX 2,700 ($31.73) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Relx from GBX 2,920 ($34.31) to GBX 3,020 ($35.49) in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($32.08) to GBX 2,770 ($32.55) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($31.14) to GBX 2,785 ($32.73) in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Relx Trading Down 0.7 %

Relx Company Profile

NYSE RELX opened at $26.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51.

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.