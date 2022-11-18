Fiera Capital Corp Increases Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Relx were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RELX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Relx by 209.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,068,000 after purchasing an additional 937,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Relx by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,795,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,333,000 after acquiring an additional 566,815 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Relx by 36.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,858,000 after acquiring an additional 370,016 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 78.8% during the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 692,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 305,393 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its holdings in Relx by 80.3% during the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 570,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,367,000 after acquiring an additional 254,131 shares during the period. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RELX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Relx from GBX 2,615 ($30.73) to GBX 2,700 ($31.73) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Relx from GBX 2,920 ($34.31) to GBX 3,020 ($35.49) in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($32.08) to GBX 2,770 ($32.55) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($31.14) to GBX 2,785 ($32.73) in a report on Friday, September 16th.
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
