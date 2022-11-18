Fiera Capital Corp Raises Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 82.5% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 35.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

NortonLifeLock Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, President Ondrej Vlcek acquired 456,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,659,568.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Further Reading

