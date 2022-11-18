Fiera Capital Corp Sells 20,712 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,883 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,712 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 16.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1.9% in the second quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 106,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 7.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.07). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $574.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSAC. Scotiabank upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Banco Santander-Chile from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

