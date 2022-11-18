Fiera Capital Corp Sells 675 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 61.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 8,366.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HEI stock opened at $160.55 on Friday. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $126.95 and a 1 year high of $165.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.80. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at HEICO

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). HEICO had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $569.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $48,880.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $101,133. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $48,880.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $101,133. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $869,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,838,630.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on HEICO in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HEICO from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

About HEICO

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.