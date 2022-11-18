Fiera Capital Corp Sells 8,358 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,358 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,184,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,821,000 after buying an additional 170,084 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 427.1% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 134,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 108,724 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTB Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 21,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.5 %

Bank of America stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $298.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.