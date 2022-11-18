Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FND. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 61.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 44.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $57,000.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $112.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.86.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

FND stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.76. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $137.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.62.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.